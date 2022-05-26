JAMB To Screen 27,105 Results, Withholds 69

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has stated that it would further screen 27,105 results of candidates who wrote the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The board also noted that it had withheld 69 results so far.

In the statistics made available via the official twitter handle of the board, @jAMBHQ, the board noted that 1,761,338 candidates registered for the 2022 UTME.

It also noted that only 1,671,203 results out of the 1,707,626 candidates who sat for the examinations were released.

Furthermore, the statistics indicated that 27,105 results would be subjected to further screening.

The board said 69 results were withheld while 1,783 candidates are to be rescheduled to write as a result of biometric challenges.