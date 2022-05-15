‘Jungle Justice Has No Place In Modern Democracy’ — Anyim Demands Justice For Deborah

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has condemned the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student at Sokoto’s Shehu Shagari College of Education.

A mob allegedly attacked the student after he made statements that were perceived as a disrespect to Prophet Mohammed.

The assault was alleged to have occurred in the early hours of Thursday, according to a video of the student being stoned and thrashed with sticks.

Anyim claimed jungle justice has no place in modern democracy in a message posted to his Twitter account on Friday.

“I condemn in the strongest terms, the cruel, gruesome and unlawful killing of Miss Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto state on Thursday, 13th of May, 2022,” Anyim said.

“There is no place in a modern democracy such as Nigeria for jungle justice and killing of human beings illegally.

“Deborah Yakubu deserved to have been put through the full process of the law which has adequate punishment for all offences including the one she was accused of. We cannot afford now to add religious intolerance to the plethora of problems bedevilling our country.

“I therefore urge security agencies to carry out thorough investigation into this ugly incident with a view to bringing those responsible for the unlawful murder of a promising Nigerian to justice as soon as possible.

“I condole with the immediate family and friends of late Miss Yakubu over this painful death and irreplaceable loss. And I pray that God, in His infinite mercy, grants the soul of Miss Yakubu a peaceful repose and to those she left behind, the strength and courage to bear the loss.”