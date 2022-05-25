JUST IN: IPOB Cancels Thursday’s Sit-At-Home In South-East

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the cancellation of the May 26 sit-at-home it earlier announced.

The group stated that the move follows the postponement of the court case of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, earlier scheduled to come up on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, urged the people to maintain restraint and “keep their eyes on the ball”.

Powerful said the announcement became necessary in order to notify their members both home and abroad that Kanu’s court case in Abuja on May 26, has been postponed to June 28.

It said that IPOB was informed by the Federal High Court’s registrar, through its legal counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, that the case was postponed because Justice Binta Nyako was indisposed.

