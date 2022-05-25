Just In: Stella Oduah Didn’t Complete NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has stated that the lawmaker representing Anambra-North senatorial district, Stella Oduah, did not complete the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.

The NYSC said this in a letter marked NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/Vol III.

In a letter by the Director-General of the NYSC which was signed on his behalf by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the agency stated that Oduah commenced her NYSC programme in 1982 but absconded.

The letter was in response to an inquiry by a group known as the Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders.

In the previous letter, the group had written a letter to the NYSC accusing some officials of the agency of colluding with Oduah to hide the truth.

In its response, titled, ‘Re: Doubtful NYSC Participation Collusion of Some Unscrupulous Staff of NYSC Concerning Stella Adaeze Oduah (Senator), Save the Image and Reputation of the Scheme’, the NYSC denied colluding with Oduah to hide the truth.

The letter read in part, “In response to your request, we wish to state that the facts of the matter remain as follows: Stella Adaeze Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/1983 service year and deployed to Lagos State.

“After the orientation course, she absconded and never completed the national service. The consequence of this is that she is not qualified for the issuance of the certificate of national service.”