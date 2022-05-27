JUST IN: Why I Joined Labour Party – Peter Obi

A former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has joined the Labour Party few days after dumping the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, saying the party is the right platform that aligns with his aspiration.

He stated that he had chosen a route that he considered to be in line with “our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.”

Obi disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”