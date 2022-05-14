Justin Dean Accuses Ex-Wife, Korra Obidi Of Threesome With Peruzzi, Slimcase

It is no longer a news that one of best online couples are now sworn enemies.

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular Nigerian dancer and internet sensation, Korra Obidi has made some shocking revelations about their marriage.

The father of two responded to his ex-wife’s recent publication of him being abusive, a cheat and for dating an 18-year-old.

Justin Dean claimed that Korra was unleashing venoms on him and spilling dirt about him because she lost child custody.

According to him, Korra had lost the child custody battle in court.

Justin stated during an Instagram live session that Korra was trying to tarnish his image.

The therapist alleged that Korra had a threesome with Nigerian singers, Peruzzi and Slimcase.

He claimed that his ex-wife was sleeping around even while pregnant with their second child and had contacted infections when she came home from Nigeria.

This news platform recalls that Justin Dean had reacted after his estranged wife, dancer Korra Obidi accused him of physical assault while in marriage.

Sharing a screenshot of some messages as his evidence, Justin Dean claimed that Korra once admitted to lying about him ever been physical with her but she kept saying that he was going to eventually hit her.

He wrote: “Proof that Korra is lying about physical assault! She already lost this battle in court. Which is why I was able to see my kids!

This is a felony (purgery) and I am pressing charges.

We had therapy about this and she admitted to lying about me ever being physical with her.

She kept saying that I was going to eventually hit her. So I tapped her softly jokingly with enough pressure to burp a baby and said,” never say that again”. We laughed and she woke up utterly convinced that I assaulted her.

Korra, take your meds!”.