Ken Nnamani: I’ll Support APC Even If South-Easterner Doesn’t Get Presidential Ticket

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has stated that he will support the All Progressives Congress (APC) even if a south-easterner is not chosen as the party’s presidential candidate.

Nnamani, an APC presidential hopeful, was interviewed on Channels Television on Monday.

When asked if he will support the APC if the presidential candidate is not from the south-east, the former Senate President said he will support the party to build on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies.

“We will support our party to make sure we retain power, serve Nigerians and improve on the legacies of the present administration,” he said.

Asked whether he will be disappointed if the south-east loses the presidential ticket, Nnamani said he would be, but his support for the party will not change.

“Yes. I will be disappointed but notwithstanding, we will still show party loyalty,” he added.