Kizz Daniel Performs ‘Buga’ For The First Time In UK [Video]

Raving Nigerian recording artiste, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel is currently on a world tour.

The multiple award winning singer and songwriter as part of his world tour on Friday, May 13, 2022 made a stop in the United Kingdom where he thrilled patrons to an electryfying performance of his latest tune, “Buga”.

The smash hit single, ‘Buga’ which had vocal assistance from his Nigerian brother, Tekno recently became the number one song in 13 countries across Africa and is undoubtedly one of the biggest records in 2022.

Kizz Daniel as part of his Afroclassic World Tour will perform at the O2 Ritz in Manchester today, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Watch him perform ‘Buga’ at the O2 Academy Brixton in London below*