Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking On Birthday

Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel, says he has quit smoking cigarettes.

He said he made this decision on Sunday, which happens to be his birthday.

Sharing a video of him disposing of the cigarettes via his verified Instagram account, the Woju singer explained to his fans that smoking is not cool.

He said, “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and people that love me genuinely, I quit. Those of you still struggling with addiction. It is not cool and it is not good, trust me. May God save us.”

In 2021, Kizz Daniel announced the arrival of his twins while celebrating his birthday, however, the identity of his kids’ mother is still unknown.

