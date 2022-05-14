Korra Obidi’s Ex-Husband, Leaks Chat Where She Confessed to Lying against Him on Domestic Abuse

Estranged husband of the popular dancer, Korra Obidi, leaks a chat of his wife where she confessed to lying about domestic abuse.

It would be recalled that the marriage of the duo which is currently on the verge of collapse started when Justin Dean was accused of being an abuser.

In a new development, the father of two revealed the confession of Korra Obidi with someone elsewhere she admitted to framing her husband.

Sharing the chat, Justin affirmed that Korra will lose in court as he wrote, “Proof that Korra is lying about physical assault! She already lost this battle in court. Which is why I was able to see my kids!

This is a felony (purgery) and I am pressing charges.

We had therapy about this and she admitted to lying about me ever being physical with her.

She kept saying that I was going to eventually hit her. So I tapped her softly jokingly with enough pressure to burp a baby and said,” never say that again”.

We laughed and she woke up utterly convinced that I assaulted her.

Korra, take your meds!”

See the chat below …

Earlier, Justin Dean who is the estranged husband of popular Nigerian dancer and internet sensation, Korra Obidi made some shocking revelations about their marriage.

The father of two responded to his ex-wife’s recent publication of him being abusive, a cheat and for dating an 18-year-old.

Justin Dean claimed that Korra was unleashing venoms on him and spilling dirt about him because she lost child custody.

According to him, Korra had lost the child custody battle in court.

Justin stated during an Instagram live session that Korra was trying to tarnish his image.

The therapist alleged that Korra had a threesome with Nigerian singers, Peruzzi and Slimcase.

He claimed that his ex-wife was sleeping around even while pregnant with their second child and had contacted infections when she came home from Nigeria.