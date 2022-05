‘Kpokpogri Mocked Me When My Mother Died, Said My Son Will Be Next – Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the demolition of his former boyfriend’s Abuja house.

Prince Kpokpogri had cried out after his palatial home was demolished by the Federal Capital Development Agency (FCDA).

The politician took to his Instagram live on Saturday, May 14, 2022, where he shared videos of the agency pulling down his fence.

The traumatized Kpokpogri cried for help as the agency pulled down his fence while trying to gain access to the main building.

In reaction to this, Tonto Dikeh mocked him on her Instagram page, revealing how the embattled prince wished her son death, after the loss of her mum.

For Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri got what he truly deserves for messing with ‘wrong woman’.

She wrote,

“ANYONE WAITING FOR ME TO STOP LAUGHING IS A COMPLETE JOKER.. I CANT AND WILL NEVER SYMPATHIZE WITH THIS MAN, IT’S HIS CROSS. HE SHLD CARRY IT. THIS MAN ALMOST KILLED ME FINANCIALLY, EMOTIONALLY AND OTHERWISE (IF I HAD COMMITTED SUICIDE AFTER HE THREATENED TO EXPOSE OUR EXPLICIT TAPE OR EVEN WHEN HE RELEASED THE CRYING AUDIO, IT WLD HAVE BEEN 2WEEKS OF GOODBYES AND THE WORLD MOVES ON,PEOPLE NEED TO UNDERSTAND THAT KARMA EXIST AND I HOPE IT’S NOT THE LAST UNTIL HE DOES THE RIGHT THING!!#JUSTICEFOREVERYONE”

Tonto Dikeh further added,

“PERSON WEY PUT HAND FOR PERSON DOWN FALL NO DEY COME INSTAGRAM COME GLOAT.

“AND IF BY MISTAKE MY HAND ENTER TOO, I’LL PAT MY BACK!! THIS MAN WAS READY TO SEE THE END OF ME..

“THIS YOUNG MAN SENT HIS SISTER PRECIOUS TO MOCK ME WHEN MY MOTHER DIED.

“AND TO TELL ME MY CHILD WAS NEXT, I REMEMBER TELLING HER THEIR DOWNFALL WILL BE TELEVISED..KPOKPOGRI EVEN SAID I KILLED, YOU ALL DON’T KNOW PAIN. HE IS NOT AN ENEMY.

“HE IS A FRIEND WHO MUST PAY FOR ALL HIS WRONG DOINGS. LET THE GOVERNMENT DO THEIR WORK AS IT SHOULD BE.”