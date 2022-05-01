Labour Day: Gbajabiamila Salutes Nigerian Workers, Promises Better Welfare

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has joined millions of Nigerians in saluting the country’s workers on International Workers’ Day.

Speaker Gbajabiamila praised the Nigerian workers’ tenacity, devotion, and dedication, saying their sacrifices will not be in vain.

Gbajabiamila said in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, that he was delighted that Nigerian workers had lived up to expectations throughout the years, stressing that they continue to be the backbone of the Nigerian workforce.

The Speaker stated that every well-intentioned Nigerian must connect with the workers because of their vital contributions to the nation’s development.

He urged Nigerian workers to keep hope alive stating that governments at all levels as well as the private sector are trying to make life better for them.

Gbajabiamila stated that he was proud of the Nigerian workers because of the way they have been conducting themselves over the years.