Lady Narrates Why A Suitor Cancelled Their Engagement

A lady has narrated how her suitor cancelled their engagement because she refused to drink the water he offered her.

Narrating the story via Facebook, she said,

One day, guy man took me to his newly built duplex in Asaba. He just completed the house and thought to take me there. Immediately we got his house, he hurriedly entered kitchen and offered me a glass of water.

I told him that I wasn’t thirsty. He replied that I shouldn’t reject anything he offers me but I insisted that I wasn’t thirsty. The senior sister screamed from her end that it’s a taboo to reject water in their place but I still insisted I wasn’t thirsty.

He angrily returned the water and his attitude towards me changed. After we left his house, he stopped calling and if I call, he won’t pick. That was how they cancelled the marriage because I simply didn’t take the water they offered me.

Lemme make open confession. The reason I turned down the water was because he offered me water in an open glass cup. So many things ran through my mind like what if he added something inside the water. If he had given me bottle water, maybe I wouldn’t have turned it down. Should I blame it on nollywood 🌚Was I wrong by turning down the water?”