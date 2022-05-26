Lady Reveals Her Dad Visited For Omugwo, Shares Video Of Him Making Pounded Yam For Her (Video)

A woman has told how her dad disregarded a cultural convention and assumed the role often allotted to mothers after she bore a child.

The woman revealed in a video she shared on social media that she had a baby last month and that her dad came to see her for Omugwo ceremonies.

Upon coming to visit her daughter who had just given birth, he set upon making pounded yam and pepper soup.

The father would be spotted dressed in his native attire while pounding yam in the kitchen.

The lady wrote:

”I had a baby last month and my dad insisted he must make me special omugwo pounded yam and peppersoup himself.

Kitted with his senator’s wear pounding yam. Father material 1 million yards”

