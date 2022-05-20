‘Law That Bans Okada Also Bans Keke’: Lagos Threatens Full Enforcement

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to clearing out commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, from the city’s highways.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said commercial tricycles (keke), are also not excluded from the state’s drive to ensure maximum sanity on its highways.

“The law that bans okada also bans keke,” Mr Omotoso said. “Keke should not be found on highways, should not be found on bridges, should not be found on major roads in Lagos.”

“Major roads are quite clear,” Mr Omotoso said. “Roads like Third Mainland Bridge, Ikorodu Road, and the one that leads to Airport Road. All of those places, they are not supposed to be found there.”

The state government on Wednesday had announced restrictions on okada operations in six local government areas of the state.

But it is not the first time the activities of okada riders have been restricted in Lagos.

In January 2020, the government had proscribed the operations of okada and kekes.

But enforcement became lax due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Omotoso said, adding that recent increases in accident rates prompted the government to act again.

“Our doctors are complaining that more persons are coming in with okada emergency,” he said.

“About 45 percent of accidents in the first quarter were caused by okada. And most of the victims are between the ages of 30 to 39.”

The latest ban on okada in the state comes after a sound engineer, David Imoh, was allegedly lynched to death by motorcycle riders in the Lekki area of the state over a fare dispute.