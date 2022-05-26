Lawan: Nigeria’s Security Situation Will Improve Before Buhari Leaves Office

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has expressed that the security situation in the country will improve before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Speaking during a visit to Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, Shehu of Borno, on Wednesday, Lawan stated that security is progressively improving.

More than 30 persons were killed after insurgents invaded farms in Rann, Kala-Balge LGA of Borno state on Sunday.

Lawan, who was in the state to meet with All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates, suspended the engagement.

“Because of the sad event that took place in Kala Balge where over 50 of our people were killed, we felt that it was only appropriate to come to Borno to condole with the government and people of Borno state,” Ola Awoniyi, his media aide, quoted him as saying.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will forgive their sins and Aljannah Firdaus be their final resting place.

“Your Royal Highness, you have been consistent in your support for the Federal government to fight the insurgency in this part of our country.

“The situation is far better than before. We are very hopeful that before this administration will complete its tenure next year, we will have a better security situation in this part of the country and indeed in all parts of the country by the Grace of God.”