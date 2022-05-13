Man Cries Bitterly After Inviting Pretty Lady He Met Online Only For Her To Steal His Rent Money

A Kenyan man identified as Otieno has expressed deep regrets for linking up with a lady he met on online dating platform, Tinder.

The 36-year-old man said that after chatting with the lady known as Wambo for six weeks, they agreed to meet.

Otieno joined Tinder in January 2022 after his relationship of three years ended because his girlfriend left him for his bestfriend.

“My ex left me for my best friend in October 2021. They are married and have a kid together. It hurt me, but I think it’s perfect time to move on,” he said.

He invited Wambo to his place, however, after eating and having a nice time together, she disappeared with his Ksh 70k (N250K) for rent payment and Samsung wristwatch.

When he confronted her about it later, Wambo threatened to report to the police that he forced himself on her.

Sharing his story, Otieno said;

“She told me she was a model and works with local companies especially in doing promotions. I was attracted to her beauty and her slender body drove me crazy. I invited her to my house one Saturday evening and we had a great time.

“After she was done with the shower, she can to the kitchen covered herself with a towel and gave me a kiss. She then went to the bedroom and locked herself inside and I thought she was going to put on sexy lingerie to surprise me so I took my time preparing breakfast.”

After they finished eating, Otieno asked Wambo to clean the dishes as he took a shower, little did he know she had other plans.

He added;

“After 20 minutes in the bathroom, I came out and she was nowhere to be seen. I tried to call her but her phone number was off. I checked the drawer where I used to keep mother and other valuables and my Ksh70k I had withdrawn to pay rent and other bills was missing My newly purchased Samsung gear watch was also missing.

I rushed to the gate to ask the security guard if he had seen Wambo leave and he told me she was picked up with a bodaboda. She blocked me everywhere and it hurts me when I think about her.

I’m yet to pay this month’s rent and have been avoiding calls from my landlord. I will never again go online looking for a soulmate, once I heal from the heartbreak, I will start going to church because I’m convinced I’ll find my life partner there.”

Otieno said he deleted the Tinder app from his phone without delay. He also advised men not to be deceived by beautiful face because it can mask what is underneath.