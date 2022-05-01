Man In Disbelief As In-Laws Ask Him To Cook When He Showed Up To Pay Bride Price

When a Kenyan man went to pay dowry, his in-laws forced him to do something unexpected, leaving him and his family speechless.

Nahashon revealed that his family travelled from Murang’a to Makueni to pay the bride price, only to find themselves being asked to help with the event’s cooking.

According to the suitor, their in-laws informed them that they would be required to prepare for themselves and other visitors, as is the Akamba tribe’s custom.

In a chat with Kenyan news publisher, Tuko, the man said they went along with some items that had been requested of them by the in-laws.

According to Nahashon, he thought it was a joke when they told his family that they were supposed to cook the meals.

He said they eventually got to cooking though disappointed, adding that the in-laws only provided cooking pots.

The man said;

“After arriving in Makueni, we were immediately asked to start cooking for the event. We had to be shown where the firewood and the kitchen are, and we started cooking to our disappointment.

“I have never seen this before but we ate together after we finished cooking and the ceremony was successful”.