Mercy Johnson Laments Over Unauthorised Debit; Urges Bank To Return Her Money

Mercy Johnson

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has expressed frustration following an unauthorised transaction in her bank account.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, the actress could be heard during an outburst saying “this is not the time to make a video”.

She also added that she is heading to the bank to make complaints.

Lamenting that things are hard in the country while urging the bank to return her 11 naira, the actress wrote: “I don’t want to name the bank, but my Acc name is Mercy Ozioma Okojie and Sapa is everywhere. Return my 11naira.”

Meanwhile, the comment section of her Instagram post has been shrouded with different opinions, with many suggesting that they knew the debit was 11 million naira not 11 naira.



