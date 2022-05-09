Moghalu Recommends Leaders Nigerians Should Elect In 2023

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential hopeful, addressed Nigerians on Monday about what kind of leaders they should elect in next year’s general election.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria stated that in order for Nigerians to change the country’s negative trends, they must elect leaders with the correct mindset.

In a tweet on Monday, Moghalu said that the type of leaders Nigerians should choose are those that wake up with the goal of “making life better” for the people.

According to him, as long as we take Nigerians’ suffering for granted, things will only get worse.

He tweeted, “For as long as we take the suffering of Nigerians for granted, for so long will it get worse. We need leadership that wakes up every morning with how to make life better for our teeming masses uppermost on our minds. It’s called “development-obsessed” leadership.”

In another tweet, the presidential aspirant said with the extension of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities by another 12 weeks, there was need for Nigerians to get it right in 2023.

He wrote, “If ASUU keeps striking, their demands are not met or seriously negotiated, and our young people remain uneducated, should we not be thinking of a more fundamental, political solution? Back and elect the #EducationPresident in 2023: Professor @MoghaluKingsley to fix it.”