My Sister’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Watched Her Mum Being Killed – Army Couple’s Relative

A relative of the Nigerian Army couple, who were reportedly beheaded in Imo State has narrated the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Daily Trust had reported how A.M Linus, a Master Warrant Officer and his wife to be were killed on their way to Imo.

The duo were attacked by four armed persons at an area not far from Banana junction in Orlu, according to the family member.

In a chat with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the family source said, “It happened around 3pm. They were travelling to Nkwerre from Lagos.

“Audu is from southern Kaduna but he lives in Makurdi. Gloria is based in Sokoto. They arrived in Lagos from Kaduna on the 26th of April to pick up Gloria’s mum so that they can travel together for the traditional marriage rites.

“They killed Linus’ relatives that day. The leader of the armed men ordered them (gunmen) to shoot. They killed them (the couple) in front of Gloria’s 10-year-old daughter and her mum.”

Confirming the beheading of the soldiers, the Army had said that efforts were on to apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement issued on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari described the killing of the couple as “barbaric.”