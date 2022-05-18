Na Ogun Go Help Me Put Her Back For Jail – Tonto Dikeh Goes Hard On Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken a swipe at Nigerian journalist, blogger, and activist against gun violence, Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo after the later attributed her recent trolling of Prince Kpokpogri for the demolition of his house a means for her (Tonto) to get influence.

This comes after Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo hosted Kpokpogri in a live Instagram asked Kpokpogri who confirmed that Tonto Dikeh was only chasing clout by saying she was the cause of his woes.

Reacting to the video, Tonto Dikeh wrote that Kemi is only trying to get her to talk. She added that if she is not careful she will get put back in jail.

“It’s like Kemi wants me to talk to her or something…Na Ogun fo help me put her back for ja*l, make we start to do go fund me for you again. Agbaya!!!! Olodo Mrs clout”, she wrote.

Meanwhile many have chastised Tonto Dikeh for rejoicing while a fellow human being is in distress.