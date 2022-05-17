NBA Has Failed To Protect Rule Of Law, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed the leadership of Nigerian Bar Association over its failure to defend the rule of law.

He urged the NBA to go beyond issuing statements to taking concrete actions against attacks on the nation’s judiciary.

Wike gave the charge at the book presentation in honour of Justice Mary Odili as part of activities marking her retirement from the Supreme Court and her 70th birthday, which was held in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The governor regretted the NBA’s lacklustre approach to social change.

He expressed that this approach is more of a disservice to the nation and exposes it to contempt.

Wike said, “What is even worrisome on the part of the NBA President is his failure to admit that the NBA, including the inner and outer bar which he leads, has failed in its responsibility to protect the rule of law and defend the judiciary from punitive intimidation and erosion of its independence by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

“It is quite unfortunate that the NBA is only good at issuing statements of condemnation without more, while the judiciary continues to suffer ferocious bouts of harassment from a Federal Government that has become notorious for its contemptuous attitude towards the rule of law and the rights of Nigerians to an effective justice system.”