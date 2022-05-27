Next President Must Come From South, Says Akeredolu As Tinubu Meets Ondo Delegates

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, has stated that the southern region must produce the next president of Nigeria.

Akeredolu said this on Thursday when he received Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu was in Ondo to meet with APC delegates on his presidential bid.

Commending the former Lagos governor on his efforts for the party, Akeredolu advised the delegates to choose an aspirant with “competence and capacity”.

“Your visit is different. We must be able to accept the fact that asiwaju has done a lot. No doubt, we have noticed that Asiwaju has crisscrossed the length and breath of this country,” the Ondo governor said.

“And let us all be frank to ourselves. His reach is not something you can get easily — his reach as one of the founding fathers of our party. Many aspirants have been here, but his reach has also made it possible to have one of the special assistants to the president here. That will speak volumes.

“We have said it on the people’s behalf severally. The presidency of this country must come to the south. We are not mincing words. The governors in the south-west have spoken. By the grace of God, some of us believe that the train of this country must have a smooth ride.”