Nigeria Must Live Within Its Means, Says Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and a presidential hopeful, has stated that Nigeria must transition from a consumer to a producer nation in order to lift its population out of poverty.

The presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party stated that the government must live within its means by reducing the cost of governance and investing in human capital development.

Obi announced this following a consultative meeting with the party’s stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday.

He stated that lifting Nigerians out of poverty was a sine qua non, stating that with the country’s enormous resources, it was unacceptable to have youths without a source of income.

Obi said delegates all over Nigeria must look at the way the country is today and ask how do we build a better place as they vote to choose party candidates to contest the 2023 general elections.

“I am saying the same thing to Nigerians for the general elections. We must live within our means in this country. That is what we need to do urgently to take our people out of poverty,” Obi said.

He added, “So we cannot allow our young people in their young age with the resources of this country to be living where they have no means of livelihood. That is what I want to do.

“That is why I said my basic function is to move the country from consumption to production. We have to change. No more sharing formular.

“I’m going to put the production formula in place. We must feed ourselves. We have enough land all over Nigeria for us to feed ourselves.”