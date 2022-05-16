Nigeria Needs An Active President, Says Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Sunday met with the national delegates of the Peoples Democratic party from Benue State and appealed to them to give him their votes so as to restore the glory of the country.

Saraki decried the insecurity problems in the country and said only a courageous president like him can take the country out of the woods.

“Nigeria today is not the Nigeria I know. It’s possible to rescue Nigeria. My records are there in every office that I had occupied.

“You need a president that will take action, I have stood for the integrity of the National Assembly and Nigeria. I will provide the kind of leadership that will end banditry.

“I will invest and support agriculture in Benue State,” he said.