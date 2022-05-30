Nigerian Comedian, Oga Sabinus, Sues Peak Milk, Gala For N1.1bn Over ‘Unauthorised’ Trademark, Image Use

Popular comedian and skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus aka Mr Funny, threatens to sue Peak milk and Gala for using his intellectual property.

The comedian is set to sue the popular milk company, Peak for utilizing his trademark phrase, ‘Something hooge’ without his consent of approval.

According to Yabaleftonline, Sabinus demanded N500 million from Peak Milk in a pre-suit notice signed by his lead counsel, Mr Stanley Alieke, for the alleged non – authorized use of his intellectual property and another N500 million in damages for the “emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual rights property.”

The comedian also sued UAC foods (the makers of Gala) for 100 million naira, for utilizing an animated image of him without his consent.