Nigerian Police Begins Haunt For Lady Who Said She Was Paid N1.7m To Sleep With A Dog

The Nigerian Police Force has launched a manhunt for a woman shown in a viral TikTok video romping with a dog.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, stated that posting beastial-natured movies on the internet will not be condoned.

He also promised that the lady in the viral video would be apprehended by the police.

In a statement to men of the press, he said,

“I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online. We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”

Recall that one Veegodess, a teenage TikTok user in Lagos, went viral after sleeping with a dog for N1.7million.

The young lady had said in the viral video that she did not think it was a big deal to have sexual relation with a dog.

“What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before?

“As if it’s a big deal. And mind you I’m not infected or anything. Stop dying on the matter, I’m enjoying the money,” she said.

The video generated criticism from the public.

Now making a U-turn and releasing and another video, she cried out saying,

“Guys I was just catching cruise. I didn’t sleep with any dog. My boyfriend just broke with me; help me to beg my boyfriend. I’m sorry for the video I made, it was purely cruise. “I don’t advise someone to be with animals. It was just a prank video, just cruise; you guys know Nigerians and cruise. I apologize to the public, please take my apology.” she said.