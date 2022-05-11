Nigerians Spend N664bn Annually On Medical Tourism – FG

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has revealed that Nigerians spend between $1.2 and $1.6 billion (N664bn at 415/$) on medical tourism annually.

The Minister disclosed this during a guided tour of Duchess International Hospital in Lagos on Tuesday.

He stated that this had been a drain on the country’s foreign reserves.

He, however, said the federal government was determined to stop the trend through several health interventions and provision of the enabling environment for private-sector driven enterprises like Duchess to thrive.

He disclosed that the federal government, through the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), invested $5.5 million each in two diagnostic centres in Kano and Umuahia, and another $11.5 million in the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre in Lagos.