Nkechi Blessing In The Mud As Photo Of Her Wearing Pant Surfaces After Claiming She Has Never Worn Pant Since She Turned 18

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sparked uproar on social media after a photo of her wearing underwear surfaced online.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Nkechi Blessing refuted claims of wearing pants after her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan said he dumped her over her poor hygiene.

Opeyemi Falegan said Nkechi Blessing is a dirty girl and wears one pant for three days, a claim that many netizens found strange.

Responding to her ex-lover, Nkechi Blessing lashed back at him saying he was lying because she has never won a pant since she was 18 years old.

Nkechi Blessing, who doesn’t joke with negative comments or shade about her, went on a public rant dragging and making a mockery of the “rat hole” in Opeyemi Falegan’s house.

Many questioned Nkechi Blessing on what she uses to hold her sanitary pad during menstruation if she truly doesn’t wear pants.

Nkechi Blessing said she uses Tampon and cotton wool but a photo of her wearing pant has surfaced online which generated mixed reactions.

Netizens however think the photo of Nkechi Blessing wearing a pant might be an advert and one would not expect her to take a picture meant for the internet not wearing undies under a sheer attire.

dhameikay wrote: “Bt na body suit b dis na una too lyk wahala”

teesignature_couture wrote: “So is she supposed to wear that without a pant? It doesn’t still mean she wears pant on a norm”

wealthakonobea wrote: “She lies too much if u ask me”

vergarahomez wrote: “Casted and her curse bk to her. She said nothing and never will God bring what will make her wear pant”.