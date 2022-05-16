Nollywood Actor, Leo Mezie, Is Dead

Leonard Chimezie Onyemachi, a Nollywood actor popularly called Leo Mezie has died, aged 46.

Mezie has been battling with kidney disease and had a kidney transplant over 4 years ago, had another one last week, but began to develop complications and died on Saturday, the 14th of May.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, confirmed the death of Leo via a post on Instagram on Monday.

According to reports, Leo had been in and out of the hospital for a while trying to get back on his feet.

Chioma wrote “Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo.”

When the news of Mezie’s illness became public knowledge, many people accused Nollywood stakeholders of insulting the sensibility of Nigerians by asking people to contribute money for Mezie, when in actual fact, stakeholders in the industry could have easily done so.