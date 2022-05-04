Nollywood Actor Sir David Osagie Dies Suddenly Hours After Filming On Set

The death of Nollywood veteran actor, Sir David Osagie has been announced.

David Osagie, died barely few hours after he was on a movie set.

He known for his role as a king in movies. His colleagues, who confirmed the news said he was on set yesterday, May 3, only for them to hear of his death this morning.

Actress, Ezeh-Bosah Ngozi Florence who announced his death wrote:

“Good morning fam 💔💔💔💔, I hate to say this but we have lost another Nollywood king, Sir David. He wasn’t sick, it just happened. How do we explain this, another loss in Nollywood. Oh Lord have mercy. Rest in peace Sir Dave 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

“I Mourn again oh I mourn ooh 💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭

This life shall, it’s all but once. Nothing dey to fight or kill body for. Chai😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”