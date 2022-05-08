Northerners Asking Jonathan, Others To Join Presidential Race Insincere – Edwin Clark

An Ijaw national leader and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed that northerners urging former President, Goodluck Jonathan to run for president in 2023 are being insincere.

The elder statesman stated this in an interview with Sunday PUNCH.

Clark stated this when he was queried about the sincerity of Northerners urging Jonathan and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to run for president in 2023.

He said,” They are not sincere because all they want is to divide the South, to use southerners to divide the South. That is all what they are doing. More southerners are falling into the trap. I understand, for instance, that Adams Oshiomhole was supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But I was surprised to see him declaring for presidency and more of them are declaring.”