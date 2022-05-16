Nwajiuba Apologises For ASUU Strike, Says His Children Are Also Affected

Former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has apologised to Nigerian students over the protracted strike action of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union recently extended the industrial action by another 12 weeks, citing a lack of readiness by concerned officials to resolve the crisis.

Addressing the issue, the presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that all his children attended public universities, and that two of them are also affected by the strike.

The ex-minister spoke on Sunday while being interviewed on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Nwajiuba said he shares in the responsibility for the situation, but noted that strikes are not the best approach for ASUU to address its grievances.

He said: “I do apologise to Nigerian students because as their minister, I will take responsibility. But also, on behalf of the federal government, I would say ‘please understand what the issues are’.

“All my four children have passed through Nigerian universities. I still have two who are at home now, because they are all in public universities.”