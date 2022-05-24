Obasanjo: Nigeria Is A Complex Country, But Not Difficult To Manage

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that Nigeria should not be perceived as a difficult country.

He stated this to journalists on Monday after meeting with three governors elected on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform – Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

He stated that Nigeria’s difficulties demand collaborative efforts to address, and that whomever wishes to run the country must be courageous.

“I had ceased to be a partisan politician, I don’t belong to any political party, but if politics is about the welfare of the people, I cannot cease to be a politician, because I must always seek the welfare of the people,” he said.

“And, of course, you all know what the situation of Nigeria is and anybody who doesn’t know that is either not a Nigerian or is not being truthful to himself or herself. As I often said, no one individual can say ‘yes I can do it’, because the situation in Nigeria today, we need all hands, all Nigerian hands on deck to restore Nigeria and that is what Governor Wike is saying to me.

“Courage, he doesn’t lack it, and if you have courage and you have conviction to speak your mind, well, we have a saying in this part of the world that ‘a person, who speaks the truth all the time may not even get a mat spread for him’, because you will incur the displeasure of people.

“Of course, we cannot get unity if there is no justice, if there is no fairness, if there is no equity. And when you have the basic ingredients that will bring unity and inclusiveness, then, all other things will take their position. You will remove conflict, you will be able to deal with this pernicious issue of insecurity and of course, the issue of economy and the wholesomeness of the society.

“The issues he raised are the issues that are dear to my own heart for unity and stability of Nigeria. There is one thing that I believe in and I have always said it over and over again; Nigeria is a complex country, but Nigeria is not a difficult country. If we are sincere and fair to ourselves, it is not a difficult country to manage and I wish him well.”