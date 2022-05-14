Olawepo-Hashim Withdraws From 2023 Presidential Race

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a business mogul and APC presidential hopeful, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential contest, stating his “own day will come.”

In a statement issued from his Abuja media office on Friday, Olawepo-Hashim said he made the decision following a series of consultations and reflections on current political circumstances.

He added that he was not retreating because he lacked the desire to fight for a communal ambition for a new Nigeria, which has sparked widespread support.

He also added, “Sometimes, will and resolve, energy and preparation may not be enough to engage in an encounter.”

