Osinbajo Has Food Soldiers, Tinubu Has Foot Soldiers – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian politician and ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has added his voice to the alleged strained relationship between Bola Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recall that Osinbajo fell out with Tinubu after declaring interest to contest against him for the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket.

Reacting on Twitter, Omokri said Osinbajo has food soldiers in the North, Tinubu has foot soldiers.

Read below:

Whereas Osinbajo has food soldiers in the North, Tinubu has foot soldiers in every Northern state. Every time he moves in the North, you see top level Northern power brokers with him, from Ganduje, to Ribadu, to Shettima.Osinbajo is praying where Tinubu is planning!

— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 3, 2022