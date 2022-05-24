Osinbajo: Nigeria Is At A Stage That Requires Continuity In Governance For Great Results

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo believes that continuity in administration is essential for Nigeria’s progress.

This was stated by the presidential hopeful on Sunday during a meeting with stakeholders and APC delegates in Kaduna and Kebbi states.

According to his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president stated that his experience working in the current administration will offer the necessary basis if he is elected president.

“I’ve served as vice president for the past seven years under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. During that seven-year period, I have had the unique opportunity to work with an open and transparent president,” he was quoted as saying during a visit to the palace of Muhammadu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi.

“My experience is crucial, especially in governing a country of our size. This is why I decided to put myself forward to serve as president.

“There are other people vying for that position (of the president); several competent Nigerians and competent members of our party, the APC. We all know that all power belongs to the Almighty God. He is the one who determines who rules; we can only hope and pray and put ourselves forward.

“I believe strongly that the stage that our country is at, is one that requires continuity of the sort that will enable us achieve great results.”