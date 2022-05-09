Pastor Arraigned For Asking N300,000 Fee To Enter Heaven

An Ekiti State magistrate’s court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has granted bail to pastor Noah Abraham Adelegan of Christ High Commission Ministry, Omuo Oke-Ekiti.

Pastor Abraham is the cleric who allegedly told his church members that he was capable of taking them to heaven, saying Omuo-Ekiti was the gate of heaven where rapture would start, while charging his church members to pay N310,000 before they could have access to heaven.

The charge reads in part: “That you Pastor Noah Abraham Adelegan on 27th April, at Omuo Oke-Ekiti in Omuo Magisterial District, did by false pretense and intent to defraud, presented yourself to your congregation at Christ High Commission Ministry, Omuo, Oke-Ekiti, as capable of taking them to heaven before rapture upon payment of money ranging from N300,000 to N310,000 each.”

The prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, said the offence contravened Section 416 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2012.

Counsel to the defendant, Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant his client bail, adding that he was ready to provide reliable sureties.

Inspector Okunade did not oppose the application but asked the court to exercise its discretion in granting or refusing the bail.

Magistrate Titilola Olaolorun granted bail to the defendant in the sum N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to May 24.