Pastor Donates Mini Estate, Car To Deborah Samuel’s Parents (Photos)

Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, fulfilled his promise on Tuesday by donating a mini estate and a car to the parents of late Deborah Samuel.

According to the pastor, the car is for the father, Garba Emmanuel, to start an Uber business.

Deborah, a Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, was lynched for alleged blasphemy, prompting the cleric’s gesture.

Her murder, on the other hand, has sparked outrage across the country, with many calling for the arrest and prosecution of the two suspects arrested in connection with the crime.

Sharing the photos depicting the heartwarming moment Deborah’s parents received their donation, Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere captioned: “Today 24 May 2022.

“Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere the general overseer of omega power Ministry OPM donates a 14 flats mini estates and a Corolla car for Uber business to the family of the slain Deborah samuel.

“Fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM church.”

