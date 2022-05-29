PDP Aims To Win Osun, Ekiti Elections, Others -Ayu

The People’s Democratic Party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, says the party’s priority is to win the 2023 general elections.

This was stated by Ayu during his remarks at the 2023 PDP National Convention, which was held on Saturday in Abuja to elect the party’s presidential candidate for 2023.

Ayu stated that the PDP’s victory in the Federal Capital Territory area council elections and other bye-elections indicated that Nigerians wanted the PDP to return to power in 2023.

“Our focus is on 2023, but we seek to retake both Osun and Ekiti States in July elections as our low-hanging fruits.

“The electoral triumphs from there will sustain our momentum, boost the morale of party members and amplify our notice to the overwhelmed All Progressives Congress (APC) that PDP is coming.

“With PDP, Nigeria shall rise again,” Ayu said.