PDP Presidential Primary: ‘Nigerians Are Waiting For Us’ – Bode George

Former Deputy National Vice-Chairman (South West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, says Nigerians are looking forward to the conclusion of the party’s national convention, which he believes will go off without a hitch.

He made the remarks on Saturday, as the main opposition party began its convention to select its presidential candidate for the 2023 race.

“I pray that the peace and grace of God will descend upon this arena so that we don’t make a mistake,” he said at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, the venue of the convention.

“Nigerians are waiting for us. I know we have had all kinds of crises in the party but our ability to rise above these crises would be our measure of competence and that is what we are asking Nigerians to look at.”

He also berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as a “contraption”.

“The other political party in government is a contraption; a congregation of strange bird fellows,” he added.

“You can see the state of the nation now,” the PDP chieftain said. “So, Nigerians are watching.”

He believes with this at the back of the mind, the PDP will pick the right person to rebuild the country.