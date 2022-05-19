Pere Splashes Millions On Brand New SUV (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi has blown millions as he acquires a brand new Lexus SUV.

The reality star revealed the news on his verified Instagram page on May, 19, 2022 as he flaunted the sparking noir colored SUV.

“The General” ,as he is fondly called by his fans, captioned the video, with the words: ‘No caption needed’ while showing off the interiors of the brand new car.

The Lexus SUV which most have cost him loads of money still had on it’s leather coverings on the seat.

Social media users have congratulated the BBNaija star on his latest ride as they describe the car as being fitting for him.