Peter Obi: I’m Not Desperate To Be President

Former Anambra Governor Peter Obi says he is not “desperate” to become Nigeria’s president.

Obi was interviewed by Channels Television on Friday.

On Thursday, the former governor resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On Friday, Obi announced his decision to join the Labour Party, claiming that the party will help Nigeria become a manufacturing powerhouse.

In response to the claim that he quit the PDP because he could not win the primary, the former governor stated that he is simply “desperate” to make the country work, particularly for the sake of youths.

“I’m not desperate to be president. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the youths of this country,” he said.

Asked if the PDP is not the right vehicle for him to achieve his goal, Obi said he moved to a party with a process that aligns with his interests.

“Like I have said, I have left. I have moved on to where I think the process might allow me. It is not about winning or losing,” he said.

“I will rather lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing. My politics have been consistent in character and integrity throughout the time I started. You can go and check.

“This is not the first time I left PDP. In 2002, when I started politics, I was a member of PDP. I went to one meeting and I wanted to contribute and some of the people said I can’t contribute. I quietly left and went to APGA, campaigned and won the election.”