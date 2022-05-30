Peter Obi, Pat Utomi To Contest Labour Party Presidential Primary Today

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, and Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, are set to contest the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP).

According to reports, the national convention of the party is set to hold on today in Asaba, the Delta capital.

Also Read: Ayu to Tambuwal: You’re The Hero Of PDP Convention

A source in the party told TheCable that Obi and Utomi are the two leading presidential candidates of the party.

Recall that on Friday, Obi, a presidential aspirant, joined LP hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).