Phyno Reveals What He Forbids Backstage Before Performance

Nigerian music star, Phyno, has revealed the only thing he forbids backstage before a performance. The singer further noted some rituals he indulges in before mounting the stage to thrill his fans.

In a recent episode of Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Phyno, noted that before he climbs the stage, he has to eat, especially finger foods. He also emphasized that what he forbids backstage is ‘negative vibes’.

“I like to have finger foods to nibble on while waiting for my performance. If I have to drink, it probably has to be cognac. I always have my headphones and listen to different things on the internet just to zone out. I could also watch some clips on YouTube.

“What is forbidden backstage to me and my crew is just negativity. I love to be happy and I think it rubs off on the crowd. The mood determines how you are before you get on stage,” the rap artiste said.

The afrobeats star further stated that everything he does is to make his fans happy.

“One thing that the fans will forever remember is your entrance and how you leave the stage. You know when the tempo is very high and you come out when they are expecting you. I get to see the fans react to the music and sing along.

“I just love to pass the message along, no matter the kind of music it is, just keep it positive with the fans and seeing them react to it the same way I played it out of my head is something I will forever cherish. It is like your baby and you are watching your baby become something. It is a very good feeling. I take it so personal because that is something I really cherish.

“I have some songs that are strictly for couples and weddings, they are love songs. So, anytime I am on stage doing songs, I make the couples fall in love again. It is special but true. I have gotten to a point whereby I have realized that I am doing this for the fans and not just for me. I have to make these fans happy and give them what they love,” Phyno said.