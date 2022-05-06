Police Arrest 19-year-old For Allegedly Killing His Co-worker At Construction Site In Enugu

Onyemaechi Okorie

A 19-year-old indigene of Uburu in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, Onyemaechi Okorie, has been arrested by men of the Enugu state police command over the gruesome murder of his co-worker at a construction site at Independence Layout Enugu on April 27.

A statement released by ASP Daniel Ndukwu, spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report of the incident.

Ndukwe said police operatives of the command serving in New Haven Police Division, swung into action and arrested the suspect on the same date.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect engaged the deceased in a serious fight and used a rod to hit him on the head.

The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment but was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The police spokesperson added that the case has been transferred to the State CID Enugu for conclusive investigation and prosecution.