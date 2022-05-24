Portable Excited As He Bags Two Nominations For 2022 Headies Awards

Fast rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has clenched two nominations for the Headies Award 2022.

The singer who had always wanted to make the nominee list rushed off to his Instagram, elated as he announced the news.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Zazoo crooner wrote:

“I know I worked for this and I know it for me base on believe @the_headies Don Show love Akoi Grace King 👑 ZAzuu Best rookie and best street pop of the year ZAzuu ZEH ⭐️Street Ti Take Over @olamide @poco_lee Kala Wuwa Ika ZEH Nation”

