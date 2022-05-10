Presidency: I Need To Consult, Sylva Tells Support Group After Receiving APC Form

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva has stated that he will not yet give a straight answer on whether he will contest the presidency.

Sylva said this on Monday in Abuja after he received the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential expression of interest and nomination forms from a support group.

The minister stated that he would consult with a number of people before he makes a formal declaration.

“I feel very honoured and humbled for the show of love and this show of commitment not to me, but to Nigeria. I have tried my best since I was appointed by Mr. President to this office to do my service to Nigeria,” he said.

“But to realise that my efforts have been noticed by you Nigerians and that you Nigerians by yourself will go and take the trouble of obtaining the nomination and the expression of interest forms for me is very humbling. And I must also say it was very shocking at the same time.

“I’m very happy and pleased by this gesture. So what I will do now, I will not give you a straight answer right now. But I’m really thankful for what you have done because I need to consult. I need to consult my constituency and consult leaders of this country, and then I’ll come back to you to let you know if I have taken the position also to run for this office.

“I thank you very much. So, you’ll give me a very short time. I will start right away with the consultation. I will go to my leader, for example, the Ijaw leader, sir Clark.”