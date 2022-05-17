Presidential Bid: Amaechi Steps Down As Transport Minister

Rotimi Amaechi has resigned his position as minister of transportation.

The development was confirmed on Monday by an insider in the ministry.

According to the source, the minister resigned following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on appointees interested in contesting the 2023 elections.

Also Read: 2023 Presidency: Emir Of Ilorin Snubs Saraki, Endorses Tinubu

The president had, on May 11, directed all appointees seeking elective offices to resign on or before May 16.

Amaechi joins the likes of Ogbonnaya Onu and Godswill Akpabio who have also resigned their positions as ministers to contest the presidency in the 2023 election.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba had, in April, resigned as minister of state for education to contest the presidency.